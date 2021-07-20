Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,673 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,223. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $128.76.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

