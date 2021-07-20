Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Has $32.38 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the quarter. QCR comprises approximately 4.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of QCR worth $32,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,791. The stock has a market cap of $754.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

