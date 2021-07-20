Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 88,110 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1,391.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,110 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,528. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.81.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

