Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDR. Barclays began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.92.

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,994,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last three months.

NYSE:EDR opened at 24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 33.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of 27.80.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

