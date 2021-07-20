Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Encompass Health to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.940-4.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.94-4.16 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.42. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

