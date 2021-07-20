EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Short Interest Down 28.1% in June

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 687,000 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 955,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, reaching $121.28. 319,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,273. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

