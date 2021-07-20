Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Now Covered by Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELEV opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of Elevation Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

