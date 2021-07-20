Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 309,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EOPSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. downgraded Electro Optic Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Electro Optic Systems to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Electro Optic Systems alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EOPSF remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Optic Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Optic Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.