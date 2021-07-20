EJF Capital LLC Takes $7.17 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after buying an additional 93,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

PLUG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.30. 623,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,756,400. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

