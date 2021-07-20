EJF Capital LLC Reduces Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $26.81 on Tuesday, hitting $771.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,013. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.27 and a 52-week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $837.90.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

