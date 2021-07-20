EJF Capital LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.2% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 432,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,369,737. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $10.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.57. The stock had a trading volume of 122,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,539. The company has a market cap of $124.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

