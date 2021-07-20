EJF Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 2.1% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $29,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.64. 637,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,674,460. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

