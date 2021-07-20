EJF Capital LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 63,489 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $219,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $302,060.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,367 shares of company stock worth $1,051,515. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BHLB traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. 1,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,635. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

