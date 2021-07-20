EJF Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 159,514 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.