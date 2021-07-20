Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at $1,276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 28,535.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Educational Development by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDUC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.11. 21,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

