Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $141,861.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

