EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in June

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 636.7 days.

EDRVF opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95. EDP Renováveis has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

