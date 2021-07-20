EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EDPFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of EDPFY opened at $52.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

