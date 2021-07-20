Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $42.14. 17,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,855,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

