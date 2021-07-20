Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Hits $371,190.83

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a total market cap of $371,190.83 and $375.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.00 or 0.00752532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

