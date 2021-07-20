Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.01. Edap Tms shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 75,174 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.
The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a PE ratio of 579.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
