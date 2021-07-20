Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.01. Edap Tms shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 75,174 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.89 million, a PE ratio of 579.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

