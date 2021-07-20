ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Ian Charles Mann Purchases 9,079 Shares

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 9,079 shares of ECSC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).
LON ECSC opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.72. ECSC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.06 million and a P/E ratio of -29.81.
ECSC Group Company Profile
