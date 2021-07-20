ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) Insider Ian Charles Mann Purchases 9,079 Shares

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC) insider Ian Charles Mann acquired 9,079 shares of ECSC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £7,535.57 ($9,845.27).

LON ECSC opened at GBX 80.50 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.72. ECSC Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.06 million and a P/E ratio of -29.81.

ECSC Group Company Profile

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

