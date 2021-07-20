Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
EXG opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
