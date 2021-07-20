Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (EXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

EXG opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

