Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE ETW traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,906 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,037,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 161,431 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,811,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 132,883 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

