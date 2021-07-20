Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE ETB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
