Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 43.9% in June

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 85,769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 675.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 83,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EOI stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.