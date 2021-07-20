easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 780.48 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,925.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.62. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

