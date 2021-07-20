easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 964.31 ($12.60).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 780.48 ($10.20) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,925.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.62. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

