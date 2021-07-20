Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $58.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.