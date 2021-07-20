DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.20. DZS shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $510.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DZS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DZS by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

