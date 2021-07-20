DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.16% of DZS worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

DZSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.06. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $493.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.36.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

