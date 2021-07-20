Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sells 55,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $3,033,250.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12.

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62, a PEG ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after purchasing an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after buying an additional 943,961 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,342,000 after buying an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,487,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,948,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

