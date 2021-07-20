Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dundee Precious Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.22 and a 52-week high of C$10.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$174.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

