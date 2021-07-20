Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757,160 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.91% of Dropbox worth $204,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $499,100.00. Insiders sold 177,239 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,397 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,394. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

