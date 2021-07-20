Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and $6.46 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

