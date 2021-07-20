Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Doximity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $56.70 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

