Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of DOCS opened at $56.70 on Monday. Doximity has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $65.42.

In other news, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

