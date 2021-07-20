Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $158.29 and last traded at $157.88, with a volume of 5580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.97.

The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.23. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

