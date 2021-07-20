Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Dover updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.30-7.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded up $9.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.06. 16,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.37. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $156.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

