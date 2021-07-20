Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $55.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. Domtar has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domtar will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

