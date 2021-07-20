Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $485.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DPZ. Stephens upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $451.71.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $478.49 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $491.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.