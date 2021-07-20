Doheny Asset Management CA Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Doheny Asset Management CA decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after purchasing an additional 785,550 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $192.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.90 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.