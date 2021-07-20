Doheny Asset Management CA Buys 2,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,332,764,000 after purchasing an additional 592,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,060,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,580,000 after buying an additional 63,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after buying an additional 3,918,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

