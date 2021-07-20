Doheny Asset Management CA Acquires Shares of 12,368 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $237,367,000 after buying an additional 407,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.04.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.