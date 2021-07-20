DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,099,770 shares.The stock last traded at $296.32 and had previously closed at $289.48.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.00. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03, a PEG ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85.
In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
