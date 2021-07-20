DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 42,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,099,770 shares.The stock last traded at $296.32 and had previously closed at $289.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.00. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.03, a PEG ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

