Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$77.19 and last traded at C$75.84. Approximately 37,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 94,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.38.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$76.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.89.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

