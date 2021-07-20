DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $904.72 million, a PE ratio of -142.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $70.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

