disBalancer (DDOS) Price Down 37.2% Over Last Week

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $922,393.57 and approximately $314,388.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 37.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00036232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00095304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00142651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,636.63 or 1.00070096 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,907,621 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.