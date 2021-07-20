Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,738 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.24% of Tennant worth $48,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tennant by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,687,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tennant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNC opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.