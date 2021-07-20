Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,733,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $45,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cameco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,145,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,120,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,711,000 after acquiring an additional 932,088 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,438,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,338,000 after acquiring an additional 477,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

