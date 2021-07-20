Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $46,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

